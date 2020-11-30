More than 40 farmers were killed after Boko Haram militants launched an attack on a village in the northeastern state of Borno, an official has said.

Babagana Umara Zulum, governor of the Borno state, on Sunday confirmed the incident to reporters while leading horrified kinsmen of the victims to bury the dead in Zabarmari, a town in Jere local government area of the state, following the attack early Saturday.

“It is disheartening that more than 40 citizens were slaughtered while they were working in their farmlands,” Zulum said.

Although the victims lived in Zabarmari, a farming community, they were attacked at Koshebe village in the Mafa local government area of the same state, while working on their farmlands. “Our people are in very difficult situations.

They are in two different extreme conditions; on one side, if they stay at home, they may be killed by hunger and starvation, and on the other side if they go out to their farmlands, they risk getting killed by the insurgents,” the governor lamented.

The official said some locals were still missing, as many fled the area due to the attack. A mass funeral was conducted early Sunday for the victims of the attack, attended by the state governor, other local officials and families of the deceased.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday condemned in a statement the attack, describing it as “insane”. He said the government had given all the needed support to the armed forces “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.”

The attack happened after some farmers harvesting their products apprehended a Boko Haram militant who approached them with a request for food, witnesses said. Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009, extending its attacks to countries in the Lake Chad Basin.