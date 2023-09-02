Boko Haram raid in north Cameroon claims one life

By
Xinhua
-
0
Cameroon and Chad

At least one civilian was killed in an attack by Boko Haram overnight into Friday in Kolofata of Cameroon’s Far North Region, local and security sources told Xinhua.

The victim was killed as militants of the terror group raided and looted properties of civilians in a remote neighborhood of the locality, said a military official in the region who asked not to be named.

The subdivision of Kolofata, near the group’s base in Nigeria, is regularly targeted by Boko Haram. Despite the assurances of the Cameroonian authorities, the terror group continues to make both civilian and military victims. Far North Region has recorded over 100 Boko Haram attacks in the last three months, according to security reports.

On Thursday, a mob lynched one of the militants of the group who had come to attack the village of Guedjele, according to local media reports.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here