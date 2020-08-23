Umaru Zulum, governor of Nigeria’s restive northeastern state of Borno, on Saturday warned that the Boko Haram insurgents are negotiating with fighters from the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps to recruit them.

“This is frightening. If the IDPs living in camps could not get what they are looking for, especially the opportunity to go back to their respective towns and return to the farm, they may be forced to join Boko Haram,” the governor said.

Addressing reporters in Maiduguri, the state’s capital, the governor said if care is not given, the IDPs might be forced to join.

Though the security situation is improving in the state, there are still dangers as the insurgents are still in their hiding places, warned the governor.

One way to end the war with terrorism, especially Boko Haram, is to build a good relationship between the military and civilians, said the governor, adding that he hopes the military will intensify efforts so as to make it possible for these people to return to towns.

Since 2009, Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria, expanding its attacks to countries in the Lake Chad Basin. Enditem