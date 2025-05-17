Bokpin Calls for Energy Sector Reforms, Private Partnerships

Economist Professor Godfred Bokpin has urged structural reforms and private sector collaboration to address Ghana’s energy sector challenges.

Highlighting inefficiencies, he cited collection losses nearing 15% far exceeding global benchmarks and criticized government institutions for defaulting on electricity bills, which strains the system. “Losses cannot be transferred to consumers indefinitely. It’s unsustainable,” he stated.

Bokpin emphasized pricing gaps and operational weaknesses, advocating for private sector involvement in electricity distribution while retaining state ownership of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). “ECG should remain government-owned but adopt a public-private partnership model to inject capital and expertise,” he proposed.

Acknowledging potential political and labor resistance, Bokpin stressed bipartisan support: “Power outages affect everyone. Reforms are critical, regardless of political affiliation.” His remarks underscore the urgency of modernizing Ghana’s energy infrastructure to ensure long-term viability and equitable service delivery.