Bola Ray Reveals the Story Behind His Iconic Name and Career Journey

Media mogul Bola Ray, born Nathaniel Anokye Adisi, recently opened up about the origins of his famous name and the pivotal moments that shaped his rise in the entertainment industry.

Speaking on GHOne’s Spotlight Spin with Etornam Kumashie, Bola Ray shared personal anecdotes that offer a glimpse into his life and career.

The name “Bola Ray,” now synonymous with Ghanaian media excellence, was born during his senior high school days. “I had a nickname, ‘Bongo,’ but it didn’t feel unique enough,” he recalled. “One day, on my way to prep, I found a pencil inscribed with the name ‘Bola.’ I thought, ‘Why not be different?’ and added ‘Ray’ to it.”

He further explained the deeper meaning behind the name: “The ‘B’ stands for boldness, ‘L’ for laughter, and ‘R’ for religiousness. These values define who I am.”

Bola Ray also reflected on his childhood, sharing a cherished memory of a road trip with his father, a computer programmer, in 1986. “We drove from Obuasi to Accra, and it remains one of the best experiences of my life,” he said with nostalgia.

Interestingly, media wasn’t always his dream career. “From ages 12 to 15, I was determined to become a lawyer,” he revealed. “But as I grew older, I discovered my passion for radio and television.”

His media journey began with co-hosting the popular show Music for You on GTV. “That experience hooked me on media,” he said. “It was a big deal at the time, and it set the stage for everything that followed.”

Today, Bola Ray is a household name in Ghana’s entertainment industry, celebrated for his boldness, creativity, and contributions to media. His story is a testament to the power of self-reinvention and following one’s true passion.