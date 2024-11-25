Bola Ray Rewards Entrepreneurship: Graduate Wins iPhone 16 at Second Cohort Ceremony

In a celebration of innovation and resilience, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, brought the second cohort of the Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray project to a memorable close on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Asant Hall, Alisa Hotel.

The event not only honored outstanding entrepreneurial achievements but also saw a lucky graduate walk away with the coveted iPhone 16, a fitting symbol of the initiative’s commitment to rewarding excellence.

The evening showcased the transformative journey of the program’s participants, highlighting their innovative business ideas and entrepreneurial spirit. The graduates were honored for their achievements, demonstrating the impactful role of the initiative in shaping Ghana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Launched in partnership with UNESCO in September 2024, the second cohort of Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray continued its mission of nurturing aspiring entrepreneurs. The three-month program represented a significant milestone in empowering Ghanaian youth to dream, innovate, and achieve.

Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, founder and executive chairman of the Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray (EWithBR) initiative and the BR Institute, delivered an inspiring keynote address. He commended the participants for their dedication and passion, saying:

“We are here to witness the passion and commitment you bring to your businesses every day. Our mission is to impact lives and empower dreams. Each of you has proven that with determination and focus, you can achieve greatness.”

Bola Ray also extended his gratitude to the program’s mentors and sponsors, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and networking in entrepreneurship. He encouraged the participants to embrace teamwork, saying:

“Let’s not be selfish or greedy. We don’t know it all, so it’s important we hold hands and support each other. Networking is the key to success. You may have all the resources, but you’ll still need people. Platforms like this are vital for growth and innovation.”

The ceremony also spotlighted the winners of the cohort’s pitching competition, who received cash prizes to support their ventures. The winners were:

Judith Eyram Akwetey – GHC10,000 (Co-Founder of Agrimecarb)

Joseph Anokye – GHC6,000 (CEO of Mushplus AgriFoods)

Daisy-Alice Mawuena Zigre – GHC4,000 (CEO of DMD Catering)

In addition, a random raffle held during the event saw a participant walk away with the latest iPhone 16, presented by Bola Ray himself.

Bola Ray highlighted the achievements of the program’s alumni, noting that three entrepreneurs from the first cohort were currently representing Ghana at the Global Entrepreneurship Festival in Nigeria. He also reminded the audience that entrepreneurship is a challenging but rewarding journey, urging them not to be swayed by the illusions of social media:

“Entrepreneurship is a journey, not a destination. It requires hard work, persistence, and resilience. Stay focused and committed.”

The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in Ghana and beyond. The Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray initiative continues to build a legacy of empowering young innovators, creating opportunities, and driving sustainable growth.

As Ghana’s entrepreneurial landscape evolves, programs like these serve as a beacon of hope, inspiring the next generation to dream big and achieve more.

