Bola Ray’s entrepreneurship initiative participants walk away with GH¢20k

CEO of EIB Network Bola Ray, celebrated the culmination of his entrepreneurship initiative with a grand closing dinner and awards night for the first cohort held yesterday in & Accra.

The event marked the conclusion of the “Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray” program, aimed at empowering startups and fostering young entrepreneurial talent in Ghana.

The initiative, launched in December 2023 in collaboration with the European Union in Ghana, sought to empower twenty-five deserving innovative startups led by young entrepreneurs in the country.

As part of Bola Ray’s 25 years in the media anniversary celebration, themed ‘Impact At 25,’ the program offered comprehensive support to the selected entrepreneurs, including mentorship, training, and funding.