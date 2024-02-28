Bola To Celebrate His Birthday Party at Soho On March 1

A Ghanaian media maestro and renowned entrepreneur, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi (born March 1) popularly known as Bola Ray, is set to take the centre stage at the March 1 edition of the popular Simply Irresistible at Soho, Marina Mall in Accra where he will be celebrating his birthday.

He is a highly successful media executive and CEO of media conglomerate, the EIB Network Group.

Bola Ray who is well-known for organizing some of Ghana’s most successful musical events such as Ghana Meets Naija and for hosting the popular radio show, Star Chat, will celebrate his birthday same day at the star-studded show inside the plush Soho.

He has been a key figure in the Ghanaian media since 2003 and in 2014 after spells with renowned media organizations like the Multimedia Group, he was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the EIB Network Group, and has helped greatly to positively transform the EIB Network and make it a force to reckon with.

His birthday celebration at the famous Simply Irresistible event is set to attract a lot of top personalities from both the entertainment and media industries in Ghana.

The March 1 edition of Simply Irresistible promises to be a truly entertaining event and will provide a perfect opportunity for networking from the music, media and business world.

Performing on the night will be the

Renowned disc jockeys including DJ Mensah, DJ Aligation, , DJ Baylor, DJ Phantom, MIC DJ Viper and many more surprises.

Simply Irresistible is a premier corporate networking and entertainment event held every Friday evening (from 7pm to 4am) at the Soho.