Bole-Bamboi MP Supports Inter-District Sports Competition with GH¢10k

The Member of Parliament for the Bole-Bamboi constituency and Ranking Member on the Trade and Industry Committee,

Mr. Yusif Sulemana-Ori, has made a significant contribution to the Bole District Education Directorate, providing GHS 10,000 to facilitate the district’s participation in this year’s Inter-District Sports competition, which is set to take place in Salaga.

Presentation and Purpose

The cash donation was presented by the NDC constituency chairman for Bole-Bamboi, Alhaji Alhassan Kassim, on behalf of the MP. In his remarks, Alhaji Kassim emphasized Mr. Sulemana-Ori’s commitment to continuously supporting initiatives aimed at enhancing educational standards within the district. He reiterated that the MP is keen on maintaining open lines of collaboration with the education directorate to improve learning outcomes and ensure the welfare of teachers in the constituency.

Gratitude and Assurance

Richard Achinani, the District Director of Education, who accepted the donation on behalf of the directorate, expressed deep gratitude to the Member of Parliament for his timely support. Achinani assured that the funds would be utilized for the intended purpose, ensuring that the Bole District’s participation in the sports competition is well-facilitated. He encouraged the team to perform their best to meet the MP’s expectations and honor his genuine intentions.

Departure for Competition

The Bole team is set to depart for Salaga today, Thursday, 30th May 2024, to compete in the Inter-District Sports competition. This generous support from Mr. Sulemana-Ori is expected to significantly boost the morale and preparedness of the team, enabling them to represent the Bole District with pride and competitive spirit.

This act of support underscores the MP’s dedication to fostering educational and extracurricular excellence in his constituency, promoting not only academic achievement but also the physical development and teamwork skills that sports competitions cultivate.