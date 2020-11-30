Some 831 across security agencies,and media practitioners across the Bolgatanga Constituency will take part in the special voting on Tuesday in the Bolgatanga Municipality in the Upper East Region.

Mr Yaw Peprah, Municipal Director of Electoral Commission (EC) made it known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency and indicated that the number was the highest figure for the early voters among the other 15 Districts offices of the Commission.

Mr Peprah said “nothing is left, all is set and done and we are so ready for tomorrow special voters to cast their ballots ahead of December 7, 2020 elections.

The special voters are personnel of the EC, Security agencies, Media practitioners, among others who would be designated to various election day assignments and stressed that Bolgatanga Municipal had the highest figure of 831 early voters among other 15 Districts offices of the Commission.

Mr Peprah said the Bolgatanga Central therefore would be divided into two voting centres to enhance quick and timely voting to take place.

The Municipal Director noted that voting would begin at 0700hours and end at 1700hours at the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs .

He urged the prospective voters to observe the COVID-19-19 protocols when visiting the centre to cast their ballots to avoid infection.