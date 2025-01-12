Bolgatanga Faces Petroleum Oversupply Amid Northern Ghana’s Fuel Shortage Crisis

While many parts of Northern Ghana grapple with severe fuel shortages, the Upper East Region’s Bolgatanga municipality finds itself with an oversupply of petroleum products.

This unusual scenario has led to intense competition among local fuel stations, with sluggish sales despite ample supplies.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in Bolgatanga are struggling to make sales as petrol and diesel are abundantly available. Reports from 3News’ Upper East Regional Correspondent, Tanko Mohammed Rabiu, indicate that some stations have remained empty, while others face slow patronage even though they have sufficient fuel stocks. This stark contrast comes as other northern towns, including Yendi and Damongo, suffer from a lack of petrol and diesel, with transport operators and residents enduring significant challenges.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) recently assured the public that steps are being taken to address the fuel shortages in these regions. However, Bolgatanga’s situation remains an anomaly.

The availability of fuel in Bolgatanga has attracted traders from neighbouring towns, some of whom arrive with yellow gallons to purchase fuel in bulk for resale in areas where it is in short supply. These resellers are taking advantage of the surplus in Bolgatanga to profit from the shortages elsewhere in Northern Ghana.

Fuel attendants, like Bright Botiba from Nasona Oil, confirmed that the station has had a steady supply of fuel. “Everything is going on well. We haven’t been short of fuel. Business is going on well over here,” he shared, adding that more supplies are expected soon.

While residents, particularly commercial transport operators, have welcomed the reliable supply, there have been calls for the government to reduce fuel prices to ease the economic burden. The constant availability of fuel has, however, raised concerns about potential smuggling. Some dealers are reportedly exploiting the situation by purchasing large quantities of fuel in Bolgatanga and transporting it to areas with shortages, where they can sell it at inflated prices.

This situation highlights the uneven distribution of petroleum products across Northern Ghana. While some areas experience scarcity, Bolgatanga is experiencing a surplus. The NPA’s ongoing efforts to resolve the shortages across the region could help rebalance fuel distribution, but greater coordination is needed to prevent smuggling and ensure fair access to fuel for all.