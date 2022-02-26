Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly to demolish unauthorised structures

The Upper East Regional Coordinating Council (UERCC), in collaboration with the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly, has planned to demolish all unauthorised structures within the Bolgatanga township.

Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Regional Minister, said, “People are building as if they don’t think that one day, they will get money to buy cars. They think they will have motorbikes throughout their lives.

“I have asked the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to make sure that we abide by the building code. Even if your house is on a road, please, we are going to break it down,” the Minister stated.

Mr Yakubu said this as at a meeting with officials of the Assembly and some Heads of Departments within the Bolgatanga Municipality, where he familiarised himself with major initiatives, and inspected some projects undertaken by the Assembly over the years.

He said there was the need to make room for infrastructure projects like roads, and other facilities, so the people could have some comfort.

“I am going to push that agenda, so help me to develop the Region,” he told the Assembly officials.

Mr Yakubu said structures in Bolgatanga, the regional capital, should be properly positioned with well laid out roads to beautify the town and allow for free movement.

He, however, disclosed that plans were underway to complete abandoned works at the Regional Airport, located at Sumbrungu, a community in the Municipality, saying that a road leading to the facility and the runway had been constructed.

“We have looked for partners who will be in the Region very soon. President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia are both in support that we have a Regional Airport. So, we need the support and prayers of all residents so that we can also have an airport,” he said.

Speaking on negative attitudes by some officials of the Assembly, which affected work output, the Minister encouraged the officials to shun all lackadaisical attitudes that negatively affected their output and retarded the process of the Assembly.

He said attitudes such as absenteeism, lateness and the use of productive hours by some staff for personal activities must be discouraged among officials of the Assembly and various Departments and Agencies within the Region.

The Minister observed that some officials, including non-Muslims took advantage of Friday Islamic prayers to leave their offices, saying “On Fridays at 1200hours, you don’t see anybody, they return from their travels on Monday, and resume work on Tuesday.

“We have to stop this attitude, you have to work and not depend on the Politician, because the Politician cannot do everything on his own. When you work and your output is good, the Politician will make sure what is needed is provided,” he said.

Mr Yakubu said it was critical for the officers and technocrats in all Departments in the Region to work diligently to project a good image of the Region and urged leadership of the Assembly to take up initiatives that would project and beautify Bolgatanga.

He charged leadership to move away from the idea of constructing toilets and other menial projects, and think of the construction of shopping malls, recreational facilities and other structures that could rake in revenue for the Assembly.