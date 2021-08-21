Bolgatanga NTC is on temporal structures – Principal

Mr Williams Sebil, the Principal of the Bolgatanga Nursing Training College (BNTC) in the Upper East Region, says the College is currently run on temporal structures earmarked for laboratory research projects in the 1950s.

He said the BNTC started at the current Bolgatanga Midwifery Training College with the Enrolled Nursing programme in the 1950s, and with time, added the Enrolled Midwifery programme.

He said in 1990, it was observed that only the Tamale Nursing Training College produced nurses for Northern Ghana, “The then thinkers initiated the State Registered Nursing (SRN) programme on the 20th of April 1990 with only nine students.”

The Principal said the SRN programme was moved to the present location of the BNTC, “Now all the infrastructure here are temporal ones. They were laboratories earmarked for a research project.

“So Bolgatanga Nursing Training College is sitting on temporal structures,” Mr Sebil told the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu when he met with the management of the College as part of his working visit to health training institutions in the Region.

“Because they are temporal structures, we keep spending money to recycle them because they were not meant for classrooms,” the Principal said.

He said the College currently runs the General Nursing Diploma programme with a staff strength of about 60, comprising 16 tutors, and supporting staff managing a student population of about 398.

He said the major problem of the College was a land dispute, “If you want to add any infrastructure, it becomes a big problem.

“In some few years to come, we should be able to run some degree programmes, and that calls for infrastructure,” the Principal said.

Mr Sebil said the College was mainly run on school fees without support from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETfund), even though some Nursing Training Colleges benefitted from the fund, and appealed to the Minister to help the College secure support from the fund.

He also appealed for accommodation for staff, as most of them were living in quarters meant for staff of the Regional Hospital, “I was a nurse at the hospital, went to University, came back and still staying in the quarters, what happens now when we get new staff.”

Mr Joseph Atuura Amiyuure, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who was part of the Minister’s entourage, explained that the land issue was a problem of acquisition, “The land has not been acquired, and the indigenes still feel they own to the land.

“Any structure they want to put up will certainly be on a piece of land owned by someone. There is the need to have a serious stakeholders meeting. Even the current development on-going in the Hospital was met with a lot of resistance, we had to do some negotiations before the project took off,” the MCE said.

Mr Yakubu called for a scheduled meeting with the Chief of Zaare, where the College is located, owners of the land, management of the College, Hospital, and officials from the Regional Land Commission among other stakeholders to deliberate on the issue.