Bolgatanga Schools Educated on Police Service Activities

Pupils from the Saint John’s Catholic Junior High and Saint Charles Primary Schools in the Bolgatanga Municipality, Upper East Region, have visited the Regional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service to familiarise themselves with the Service’s activities.

The pupils, 388 in number, were members of the Girl-Child Education Club of the Catholic Education Unit of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese.

The Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Raymond Wejong Ali Adofiem, said the main duty of the Police was to protect lives and property with maximum cooperation from members of the public.

He said it was the duty of the Command arrest and investigate criminal matters through its Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), whose role was to restore peace in families with issues of violence.

ACP Adofiem said the Command had patrol team on the field to ensure law and order, while the Public Affairs Unit handled communications with internal and external publics.

On how one could join the Service, he said the applicant must be 18 years and above with good behaviour, devoid of criminal records.

ACP Adofiem emphasized the need for the pupils to take their studies seriously, respect their parents and teachers and even their peers to rise higher in life.

He gave the police emergency contact numbers; 191, 18555 and 112 and the need to call anytime one was in danger and needed police intervention.

“You must also take the national campaign of ‘See Something, Say Something” seriously, which is intended to raise public awareness of signs of terrorism and related activities,” he added.

The pupils and their teachers interacted with the officers and were taken to the various units including the DOVVSU, CID, the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) Unit.

Mr Theophilus Akwara, the Head Teacher, said: “As part of our educational programme, we believe that a first-hand experience with law enforcement activities will greatly benefit our pupils and contribute to their understanding of public safety and the role of the police force in our community.”

He said the Girl Child Education project was an initiative of the Catholic Education Unit, led by Reverend Sister Bernadine Barinem Pemii, the Regional Manager, intended to increase girls’ enrollment in schools.

Mr Akwara said the project was funded by the Misean Cara Mission with support from Ireland, and commended management of the Ghana Police Service for the reception.

Some pupils who shared their experiences with the Ghana News Agency said until they visited the Headquarters, they did not know officials of the CID did not wear police uniform.

Miss Rhoda Alenyorege, a pupil, said: “Our visit has created a good impression about the police in my mind. It has given me a greater sense of respect and admiration for the profession.”