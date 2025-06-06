Bolgatanga Technical University Confronts Staff Office Shortage

Bolgatanga Technical University faces a critical shortage of dedicated office space for academic staff due to persistent funding constraints and inconsistent government support, Vice-Chancellor Professor Samuel Erasmus Alnaa confirmed to Asaase News.

Long-term financial limitations have hampered infrastructure expansion essential for teaching effectiveness and staff productivity, with Alnaa attributing the crisis partly to irregular Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) allocations.

“Technical universities like ours were stifled in terms of infrastructure development,” he stated, noting GETFund resources were diverted elsewhere.

While the institution previously received US$3.3 million for technical workshops and laboratories, capital development support has declined significantly in recent years. Internally generated funds proved insufficient due to historically low enrolment, though the 2024/2025 academic year marked a breakthrough with over 1,000 new students admitted, bringing total enrolment to 2,894.

Despite this growth, the university prioritizes daily operational costs over new construction. “If we put the little money we have into constructing office spaces, we could cripple daily operations,” Alnaa explained.

Plans for dedicated academic offices are suspended, but BTU will construct a combined 24-unit classroom block and 12-unit shared office space this academic year using internal funds. Land constraints necessitate a multi-storey design for efficiency.

The university continues prioritizing practical learning resources, with Alnaa emphasizing tool and consumable access as non-negotiable for technical training. Management remains committed to sustainable development amid these challenges, navigating infrastructure deficits while technical education demand grows across Ghana’s northern regions.