Bolgatanga Technical University student develops refillable spray cans

Mr Martin Asambila Ayurebome, a level 300 student of the Department of Industrial Arts at the Bolgatanga Technical University has developed refillable spray cans from discarded water bottles.

The new technology involved the use of water bottles, sketchpad, rim lock, hole pipes, paint and binding wire to construct spray cans that are refillable, cost effective and durable.

A Spray Can is a small metal container containing liquid such as paint under pressure so that it can be sprayed.

Unlike the traditional spray cans made from metal that can only be used once and with only one colour of liquid substance, the water bottle spray can is designed and made to use multiple colours and can be refilled with the desired colour of liquid substance when exhausted.

Making a presentation of the innovation to students and staff of the University, Mr Ayurebome said discarded water bottles had much volume to contain air and was more durable than the traditional air cans.

“The idea is to create a refillable spray can with its own compressor because there are more spray cans that are not refillable and so this idea is an improvement on the existing ones” he said.

He explained that the innovation was environmentally friendly as it helped to control the plastic menace, which had become a health concern in the country.

“The amount of plastic waste produce in this country daily is so huge that there must be ways to recycle them and using discarded water bottles which are part of the plastic waste to produce spray cans could help reduce plastic waste menace,” he added.

He advocated the adoption and scaling up of the innovation to help reduce cost of production and operations and help create jobs for the youth.

“I want to advise the youth to do more research on plastic waste and how to recycle it into income generating items. Apart from the spray cans these discarded water bottles could be used for other items and the youth need to begin to think of how to use some of these waste products to produce useful things that can give them income,” he added.