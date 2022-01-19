Bolgatanga Technical University to run Masters of Technology next year

Plans are far advanced for the Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) in the Upper East Region to run a Master’s degree in Technology programmes, Professor Samuel Erasmus Alnaa, Vice-Chancellor of the University, has revealed

The programme is expected to kick start in the 2023/2024 academic year to include Masters of Technology Programmes in Animal Science, Crop Science, Soil Science, Farm Management and Irrigation and Drainage systems.

Professor Alnaa disclosed this to the media after a closed-door meeting of the Council of the University to appoint Professor Peter Osei Boamah, Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University as its first substantive Pro-Vice-Chancellor.

Professor Boamah’s appointment was part of the transitional process of the University since its conversion from Polytechnic to Technical University in April 2020, and the appointment will take effect from February 1, 2022, for a three-year tenure.

Currently, the University runs Bachelor of Technology programmes including Ecological Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Civil Engineering, Hospitality and Management, Building Technology, Accounting with Computing, Procurement and Supply Chain Management.

It also runs Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes in Ecological Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering, Medical Laboratory Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Building Technology, HND in Statistics, Accountancy, Secretaryship and Management Studies, Marketing, Hotel Catering and Institution Management, Banking and Finance, Agricultural Engineering, Automotive Engineering, Procurement and Logistics Management, Industrial Art, Electrical and Electronic Engineering among others.

The Technical University also run Diploma in Business Administration, Diploma in Computerized Accounting, Diploma in Catering and Hospitality Management

Professor Alnaa said the University had already submitted its proposal to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) for consideration and approval and expressed optimism for a positive outcome.

He also disclosed that the University’s Council has given the approval for the establishment and appointment of Deans and Heads of Departments for the various faculties and the postgraduate school.

He explained that the decision of the University’s Council and Management for the Master’s programmes was based on the fact that the University had a niche in the area of Eco-Agriculture, and stressed that “it is well noted by all Ghanaians and International development partners that the Upper East Region where BTU is located is endowed with agriculture potentials and needed to be tapped for nation’s growth and development”.

The Vice-Chancellor explained that another factor that necessitated the University to introduce the Masters programmes is that agriculture is a major contributor to the growth of the nation’s economy and employment generation.

He noted that the new Programmes would also help offer opportunities for past students of the University who undertook their diploma and first degree programmes in the school to continue as well as pave the way for other students from outside the region to attain higher education particularly in the area of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Professor Alnaa stated that the University is experiencing considerable growth and attributed the growth partly to the majority of the academic staff gaining terminal degrees and the series of capacity building training and refresher courses being run by the University management periodically for teaching and non-teaching staff.