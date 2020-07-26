The Bolgatanga Technical University in the Upper East Region has appealed to the government to address the infrastructure deficit of the institution to enable it to admit more students and improve upon the quality of academic work.

Professor Francis Abantanga, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University said the University had insufficient lecture halls and accommodation facilities among others and if not addressed could hamper the institution’s ability to absorb the huge numbers of students of the Free Senior High School programme.

It would further defeat the mandate of the University turning out quality Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates who would contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the country, he added.

Professor Abantanga appealed at the 8th graduation ceremony of the University.

Until April this year, all polytechnics across the country had been converted into Technical Universities except the Bolgatanga and Wa Polytechnics and as result on April 2, 2020, Parliament amended the Technical University Act of 2016, Act 922 to give University status to the two remaining Polytechnics.

The Chairman of the Governing Council said the university needed to be retooled to enable it to function effectively and achieve the purpose of its conversion.

“Bolgatanga Technical University is seriously constrained with lecture hall space and the anticipated increase in student numbers next academic year as a result of the graduation of the first batch of the Free SHS will be challenging,” he said.

“I understand the drawings and cost estimates of a lecture hall complex has been submitted to the GETFund through the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) as a priority project, I hope this will be given the urgent and needed attention it deserves,” he stressed.

The Chairman said more programmes would be introduced and the school needed to recruit more staff to augment the already existing inadequate staff strength.

“We appreciate very well the challenges that come with conversion, additional staff, additional audit to comply with Technical University Standards, new statues including appellate policies and new ways of doing things.

All these still need government’s support to enable the Bolgatanga Technical University to achieve its new mandate which emphasizes TVET”, he said.

The graduation ceremony saw Bachelor of Technology Degrees, High National Diplomas and Professional Diplomas awards conferred on 362 deserving students, including 204 males and 158 females who completed their programmes in 2019.

Professor Abantanga advised the newly graduated students to be innovative and entrepreneurial oriented to succeed and avoid over-reliance on government for employment opportunities.

He added, “I urge you to remain law-abiding citizens of Ghana and be mindful of the special challenges of the year 2020. Lead your communities into beneficial ventures devoid of underhand dealings and conflicts, since corruption doesn’t pay and anarchy knows no colour or status.”

Advertisements