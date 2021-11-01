Bolsonaro’s security accused of violence against reporters at G20

Security forces protecting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro used violence against members of the Brazilian media covering the leader’s trip to the G20 summit in Rome, local media reported.

Brazilian television reporter Leonardo Monteiro was pushed and punched in the stomach, the O Globo daily reported

The attack on a Rome street on Sunday reportedly came after Monteiro, who works for TV Globo, had questioned the right-wing president about his absence from events with other heads of state and government.

A chaotic scene unfolded, some of which was captured on video, although Monteiro’s alleged attack could not be seen.

According to Brazilian reports, there were also incidents with journalists from other media. One was said to have had his mobile phone taken from him, for instance.

It was initially unclear whether the security forces were personal bodyguards of the president or Italian officials assigned to protect the visiting dignitary.

There was no immediate comment from the Brazilian government or Italian police.

O Globo called for Bolsonaro to provide a “full clarification.”

Bolsonaro has been increasingly isolated at home and abroad for his far-right stances and his constant downplaying of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has left more than 600,000 people dead in Brazil.

A parliamentary committee investigating Brazil’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has recommended he be impeached.

Bolsonaro frequently blames the media for his problems, accusing them of reporting “fake news.”

GNA