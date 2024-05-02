Bolt Accelerator Program Advances to Next Phase with Top 120 Shortlisted Participants

Bolt, the leading ride-hailing platform in Africa, is announcing the advancement of its Accelerator Program, marking a significant milestone in empowering Ghanaian Drivers and Couriers on an entrepreneurial journey.

Building on the success of its initial phase, Bolt is now moving forward with the selection of the top 120 participants who have demonstrated exceptional potential and commitment to sustainable transport solutions. These individuals have been shortlisted from a pool of hundreds of talented applicants who submitted their ideas aligned with Bolt’s vision for sustainable cities in Africa, promoting well-being, sustainability, and accessible mobility for all.

The call for applications has officially closed, and Bolt is excited to commence the next phase of the program – The Bolt Academy. The selected participants will embark on a one-month online business training with the Bolt Academy in collaboration with a leading institution, Alison, on courses ranging from Digital Marketing to Leadership Skills, Project Management, Customer Relationship Management, Entrepreneurship and Communication Skills designed to enhance their business development skills and prepare them for future career opportunities.

Additionally, the top 20 participants will move on to receive exclusive training sessions conducted by seasoned industry leaders, coupled with in-person mentoring sessions to further refine their entrepreneurial ventures at the Accelerator Program.

Lola Masha, Bolt’s Regional Manager for North & West Africa, commented on the program’s progression, saying: “As we move into the next phase of the Bolt Accelerator Program, we’re thrilled to witness the passion and innovation displayed by our participants. We look forward to supporting these aspiring entrepreneurs as they develop their business ideas and contribute to positive change in their communities.”

In collaboration with The Nest Innovation Technology Park, Bolt will continue to provide a supportive ecosystem for the participants, leveraging the expertise of a network of mentors to guide them through every step of their entrepreneurial journey.

The program will be marked by the highly anticipated Business Pitch Day scheduled for July, where the top ten business ideas will be selected to receive seed funding of €2000 each, along with ongoing mentoring support to nurture their ventures to fruition.

About Bolt

Bolt is a global mobility platform with over 150 million customers in more than 45 countries and 500 cities across Europe and Africa (list of locations here). We offer a range of mobility products for different services and needs:

Ride-hailing

Bolt Food, delivering ready-made meals from restaurants

Bolt Business, our corporate mobility service

About the Nest

The Nest Innovation Technology Park is a trailblazing hub, at the forefront of conversations that shape entrepreneurship in Nigeria. The partnership with Bolt marks a milestone in their pursuit of driving sustainable economic growth through innovation