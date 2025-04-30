Bolt Deploy Electric Tricycles in Lagos to Reduce Driver Expenses

Ride-hailing platform Bolt has launched electric tricycles in Lagos, Nigeria, partnering with vehicle manufacturer SGX Mobility to offer drivers a lease-to-own model aimed at lowering operational costs and advancing sustainable transport.

The initiative marks the first large-scale deployment of electric three-wheelers by a mobility firm in the country.

Under the program, drivers can access the tricycles with an initial payment of ₦280,000 (approximately $185), followed by lease payments over two years to eventually own the vehicles. SGX Mobility, which is producing the tricycles, emphasized reduced fuel and maintenance costs as key incentives, with plans to establish battery-swapping stations across Lagos. These stations aim to offer energy costs at less than half the current price of gasoline, which averages ₦462.50 per liter.

The collaboration addresses longstanding barriers to electric vehicle adoption in Nigeria, where high upfront costs and unreliable charging infrastructure have hindered progress. SGX Mobility claims its battery-swap model critical given that batteries account for over 60% of electric vehicle expenses will mitigate maintenance challenges faced by earlier lease-to-own ventures like LagRide and Moove, which struggled with repayment terms and operational inefficiencies.

Bolt previously tested tricycle services in Uyo in 2020, though details on its performance remain scarce. For the Lagos rollout, the company has yet to specify operational zones, trip pricing, or vehicle range, leaving drivers and riders awaiting further clarity.

The move aligns with Bolt’s broader strategy to expand affordable mobility options in Africa’s largest economy while reducing carbon footprints. If successful, the model could set a precedent for scaling electric transport in markets grappling with fuel inflation and infrastructural gaps. However, challenges such as timely deployment of swapping stations, driver uptake, and affordability of lease terms will determine its viability.

As Nigerian cities grapple with traffic congestion and rising transport costs, Bolt’s pivot to electric tricycles reflects a balancing act between innovation and practicality. The initiative’s success may hinge on whether battery-swap infrastructure can keep pace with demand, offering a sustainable alternative in a region where traditional ride-hailing models remain financially strained.