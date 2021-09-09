Bolt driver sentenced to six-month imprisonment

Atsu Kwame Augustia, a 27 year–old driver who is accused of dishonestly stealing from Elizabeth Nyamavo have been sentenced to six months in Prison by the Ashaiman District Court.

The court presided over by Mrs. Eleanor Kakra Banes Botchway, sentence accused to prison after he pleaded guilty to the charges, contrary to section 124(1) of the criminal offences Acts 1960, (ACT 29).

The facts of the case indicated that on July 8th, 2021 at Community 22 in Ashiaman, the convict dishonestly appropriated a Samsung galaxy J4 plus phone valued at GHC800.00, a bag containing school uniforms valued at GHC89.00, lady’s shoes valued at GHC25.00, Voters’ ID card, ABSA Visa card and cash in the sum of GHC402.00 which belongs to the complainant.

According to Chief Inspector Samuel Aperweh prosecuting, the complainant Nyarnavo, aged 32 years, is a nurse living at Lebanon zone 4, Ashaiman, whilst the convict Atsu Kwame Augustia aged 27, is a driver living at Dansoman, Accra.

Prosecution said on July 8th, 2021 at about 14:30 hours, the complainant ordered the services of Bolt Transport Company Limited to be taken from Lebanon Zone 4 to Sanko 4 Junction on the Michel Camp road.

Chief Inspector Aperweh told the Court that the complainant applied the services online and the accused was the driver sent by Bolt Company for the services.

Prosecution said the complainant boarded the said Bolt car to pick her children from school before going home. When they got to the school, the complainant got out of the car and asked the accused to wait while she goes to bring the children.

According to prosecution, the complainant while going left her bag containing the items mentioned above in the car under the accused’s care.

When the complainant returned with the children, she realised that the accused had gone away with the items.

Prosecution said on July 31st at about 11.00 hours, the complainant went to Community 22 Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. Police instituted investigation in the matter.

Prosecution said Bolt Transport Company was contacted with the details of the said vehicle to furnish police with the driver’s details, which was obliged.

It was revealed that the accused was a spare driver who was temporally engaged by one Bright Appiah, the official driver of the said vehicle.

Chief Inspector Aperweh said with the assistance of Appiah the accused was arrested at Dansoman in Accra.

Prosecution said during investigation, the accused person admitted the offence in his caution statement and stated that he spent the GH402.00 and dumped the school uniform, the sandals, and the ID card on the roof ceiling of his mothers’ shop and also sold the mobile phone to one Quashie at Dansoman.

Accused then led police to Dansoman where complainant’s phone, UBA, SSNIT and voters’ ID cards were recovered. After investigation the accused person was charged with the offence of stealing and put before the court.