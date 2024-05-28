Bolt Food and FDA Collaborate to Enhance Food Safety in Ghana

Bolt Food, a leading food delivery platform, has partnered with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to enhance food safety standards among Food Service Establishments (FSEs) across the country.

This collaboration underscores Bolt Food’s commitment to promoting health and safety within Ghana’s food service industry.

Workshop on Food Safety Regulations

On [Date], Bolt Food and the FDA organized a pioneering one-day hygiene workshop aimed at educating FSEs on stringent food safety regulations. The workshop brought together fifty establishments that use the Bolt Food platform. It provided a forum for vendors to voice their challenges and seek support, fostering a collaborative effort to improve food safety practices.

Supporting Food Service Establishments

Bolt Food announced it would sponsor the FDA Food Hygiene Permit licence acquisition for 20 FSEs. Additionally, Bolt Food will offer technical support to ensure these businesses meet all regulatory standards, reinforcing its dedication to maintaining high-quality service and safety.

Commitment to Public Health and Safety

This initiative marks a significant step in Bolt Food and FDA’s efforts to uphold and elevate food safety standards. Each participating FSE pledged to maintain high standards, reflecting a collective dedication to public health and safety.

Statements from Key Figures

Weyinmi Aghadiuno , Regulatory and Policy Head for Africa at Bolt, stated: “Our mission is to continually enhance food safety for everyone. This collaboration with the FDA is a key part of Bolt Food’s commitment to promoting health and safety in Ghana’s food service industry.”

, Regulatory and Policy Head for Africa at Bolt, stated: “Our mission is to continually enhance food safety for everyone. This collaboration with the FDA is a key part of Bolt Food’s commitment to promoting health and safety in Ghana’s food service industry.” Mr. Roderick Daddey-Adjei , Deputy Chief Executive, Food Division at the FDA, emphasized the importance of food safety: “As the guardians of food safety in Ghana, it is our responsibility to ensure that every meal served meets the highest standards of hygiene and safety in alignment with the Public Health Act 2012.”

, Deputy Chief Executive, Food Division at the FDA, emphasized the importance of food safety: “As the guardians of food safety in Ghana, it is our responsibility to ensure that every meal served meets the highest standards of hygiene and safety in alignment with the Public Health Act 2012.” Dr. Edward Archer, Chief Regulatory Officer at the FDA, stressed regulatory compliance: “Operating a food business without a Food Hygiene Permit is unlawful. The FDA is ready to collaborate and ensure the safety of FSEs nationwide.”

Impact on the Food Delivery Industry

This collaboration aims to create an ecosystem where customers can trust that every order from Bolt Food comes from establishments that uphold FDA’s rigorous food safety and hygiene standards. The initiative is expected to bring positive changes to the food delivery industry in Ghana, ensuring that customers receive safe and hygienic food from their favorite establishments.

Conclusion

The partnership between Bolt Food and the FDA highlights a significant effort to improve food safety standards in Ghana. By providing education, financial support, and technical assistance to FSEs, Bolt Food and the FDA are working together to ensure that the food service industry in Ghana maintains the highest levels of hygiene and safety.