Bolt Food Couriers Take Pledge to Uphold Highest Standards of Safety

Bolt Food couriers in Ghana have pledged to maintain the highest standards of safety, hygiene, and food handling, marking a significant step towards enhancing food delivery practices across the country.

This initiative follows intensive training sessions conducted in collaboration with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), aimed at reinforcing the crucial role of these practices in ensuring the safe and hygienic delivery of food to customers.

The couriers’ pledge underscores Bolt Food’s firm dedication to prioritizing customer safety and satisfaction. With a strong focus on upholding the integrity of food from preparation to delivery, couriers have committed to adhering strictly to protocols designed to safeguard both themselves and their customers.

Weyinmi Aghadiuno, Acting Regulatory and Policy Head for Africa at Bolt, highlighted the initiative’s importance: “As market leaders committed to best practices in food delivery, Bolt Food launched this training to equip couriers with essential knowledge and tools for excellence. Ensuring safe and hygienic food delivery is our shared responsibility within the food service ecosystem. By adhering to these standards, we protect public health and contribute to community well-being.”

The specialized training provided couriers with comprehensive insights into food hygiene, safety practices, and proper handling techniques, reinforcing Bolt Food’s commitment to community health and safety.

The workshop addressed critical needs in the rapidly expanding online food delivery sector, where maintaining food safety and quality is paramount. Recognizing the industry’s growth, the FDA partnered with Bolt Food to enhance food safety measures across the board.

Dr. Edward Archer, Chief Regulatory Officer at the FDA, emphasized the significance of these measures for courier operators: “Collaborating with stakeholders such as courier services ensures they receive vital food safety training. This equips them to integrate these principles into their operations, minimizing food safety concerns and enhancing customer satisfaction.”

Key topics covered during the training included personal hygiene practices, maintaining appropriate food temperatures during delivery, and protocols to prevent food contamination. Ensuring the timely delivery of hot and cold foods was stressed as crucial to maintaining food safety standards.

Bolt Food’s commitment to excellence in food delivery standards underscores its proactive approach to meeting customer expectations and regulatory requirements in Ghana’s evolving food service landscape.