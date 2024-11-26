Bolt Food Introduces Early Cashout Feature, Enabling Couriers to Access Earnings in Just Two Days

Bolt Food launches Early Cashout, which allows courier partners to receive their earnings before the regular payout cycle. Courier partners can now get their earnings in up to two businesses, compared to a full week without Early Cashout. The feature helps courier partners take a step towards even greater control over their earnings.

To receive cashout, the courier partners need to tap on the Early Cashout button in the Balance section of the app. Depending on the courier’s mode of receiving payment, it may take up to two business days to receive the funds. Courier partners can request an Early Cashout as long as their account does not have any active blocks, they don’t have a transaction in progress or there is no irregular activity detected associated with the account.

With the opportunities created by delivery services, Bolt is an ally to hundreds of thousands of courier partners. The company offers competitive earnings, thanks to which courier partners can boost their income fast with no subscription fee, and the flexibility of delivering whenever they like and however is best for them.

Ali Zaryab, Bolt Food General Manager said: “Our network of fleet and courier partners is the lifeblood of our platform and their welfare is paramount to us. We are constantly working on making sure their experience of joining and using the platform is addressing their needs. That’s why we’re launching Early Cashout, to support courier partners in Ghana with even greater control over their earnings.”

Bolt Food has been available in Ghana since 2020 and provides food and grocery delivery services in two cities. Delivery services support Bolt’s mission even further with the food and beverage ecosystem being the foundation of cities people love to live in.

