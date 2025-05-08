Bolt launches Flight Tracking for Scheduled Rides

Bolt will automatically update airport pick-up times for delayed and cancelled flights

From today, Bolt customers can sync their flight details when scheduling a ride to pick them up from the airport with Flight Tracking. If a customer’s flight is delayed or cancelled, Bolt will automatically adjust their Scheduled Ride’s pick-up time or cancel the trip at no extra cost.

Customers need to tap the ‘Schedule’ button on their home screen next to the destination search and enter the pick-up location (arrival airport) and destination from there as usual to start scheduling their ride. They can choose ‘Add flight details’ and select the flight’s landing date, flight number, airline, or departure city and choose the specific flight. To inform the time their trip is updated to if their flight is delayed, customers will also need to choose how many minutes after landing they’d like to be picked up. From there, Bolt will automatically apply any updates in cases of delayed or cancelled flights.

Sandra Suzanne Buyole Regional PR Manager at Bolt said: “Today, Bolt is one of 30+ airports’ official ride-hailing partners across the world, including Kotoka International Airport. This means Bolt customers can travel directly from Arrivals more easily than ever, without needing to find a separate pick-up point. With Flight Tracking for Scheduled Rides, our private and Bolt Business customers can now sync their flight details when scheduling a ride to pick them up from the airport. If their flight is delayed or cancelled, we’ll automatically adjust their Scheduled Ride’s pick-up time or cancel the trip at no extra cost. That means they can spend as little time at the airport as possible with guaranteed rides on arrival, even at off-peak or busy hours.”

It’s the latest upgrade to Bolt’s Scheduled Rides service since the booking window was extended to 90 days last year. Bolt offers a variety of new Scheduled Rides categories to schedule globally and personalise these based on local market needs.

As airports are the most popular destination for Bolt trips, the platform has introduced a number of new and upgraded features that better support customers’ airport experience online and off. Easy-to-follow in-app directions with photos help customers get from their location in the airport to the Bolt pick-up area, and with airport branding, Bolt aims to make it even easier for customers to spot pick-up areas.

Pick-up codes available at Kotoka Airport help limit waiting time for airport pick-ups by matching a customer’s trip with the next available driver partner in the airport’s ride-hailing queue.