Bolt launches its innovative Accelerator Program to empower drivers and their family members in Ghana

Bolt, the leading ride hailing platform in Africa, is today launching an Accelerator Program to empower Ghanaian drivers and couriers or their immediate family members on an entrepreneurial journey. Through the Bolt Accelerator Program, drivers, couriers and their families will have the chance to leverage their unique perspectives and insights to develop innovative solutions that enhance tech-mobility and address real-life challenges faced by communities across Ghana.

A €20,000 seed fund will be made available today to support business plans developed by Bolt drivers and couriers or their family members that link to sustainable transport. Program beneficiaries will be invited to pitch business ideas connected to Bolt’s vision of creating sustainable African Cities, which is about creating cities that prioritise people’s well-being, sustainability, and accessible mobility for all. Applicants are invited to submit their ideas through the dedicated portal at bit.ly/BAPGHANA.

The program will be run in close partnership with The Nest Innovation Park, whose network of mentors will support eligible participants in developing their business plans. With the Bolt Accelerator Program, Ghanaian innovators will be empowered to tap into their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. This opportunity will allow them to craft sustainable tech-mobility solutions, tackling urban challenges and propelling Ghana’s economic growth.

120 shortlisted participants will undergo a training designed to promote business development skills and support future career development. Top 20 participants will receive additional training with seasoned entrepreneurs and in-person mentoring sessions. Lastly, after the Business Pitch Day is held in June, top ten business ideas will be selected and awarded the seed funding of €2,000 each along with additional mentoring.

Caroline Wanjihia, Bolt’s Regional Director of Rides for Africa, said: “Ride hailing and food delivery have always offered drivers and couriers a flexibility to earn whilst pursuing wider career opportunities. We hope this program will take it a step further and help make a real difference to local communities. We are excited to support the concepts of our drivers and couriers and extend this program to their family members to make an even bigger impact. The Accelerator program has been an exceptional success in Nigeria, and we are thrilled to extend its impact to Ghana today.”

The Bolt Accelerator Program was first introduced in Nigeria in September 2023. Today, the program launches simultaneously in Ghana andKenya.

To be eligible for the Bolt Accelerator Program, participants must currently be using the Bolt platform as a driver/courier or be a spouse/child to an existing user and must reside in Ghana.

Application Details:

The Bolt Accelerator Programme opens its doors to all registered Bolt drivers, couriers and their immediate family members across Ghana, sparking a journey of learning, growth, and economic empowerment. The application period is set to commence on 19th of March and conclude on 4th of April. Selected participants will be equipped with invaluable mentorship, workshops, and access to funding, all the ingredients for a recipe of entrepreneurial success. Drivers and couriers can seize this opportunity to transform their ideas into profitable ventures. For additional information, visit https://thenest.ng/boltghana/

Program Stages:

Stage 1: Idea Submission and Screening: Participants’ innovative ideas undergo thorough evaluation. 120 participants are shortlisted.

Stage 2: Review of Ideas and Selection: 120 participants receive online training and send in their 1min pitch in video format. Top 20 are selected to proceed.

Stage 3: Mentorship for Top 20: Twenty participants undergo comprehensive mentorship to prepare for the final pitch.

Stage 4: Pitch Day and Seed Fund: Top 20 participants pitch their ideas for a chance to win seed funding and access to valuable mentorship. The top 10 most innovative ideas will each receive 2000 euros.

Eligibility Criteria:

Active Bolt Driver/Courier or Immediate Family Member: Participants must currently be using the Bolt platform as a driver/courier or be a spouse/child to an existing user.

Residency: Participants must be residents of Ghana.