Bolt Launches “She Moves to Win” Campaign to Celebrate and Empower Women in Ghana

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2025, Bolt has launched the “She Moves to Win” campaign, an initiative designed to celebrate, reward, and empower women by spotlighting their journeys and providing support to help them move forward with confidence.

Running from March 8 to March 31, 2025, the campaign goes beyond storytelling, offering real impact by recognizing inspiring women and providing them with rewards to fuel their ambitions.

“At Bolt, we recognize that mobility is more than just movement; it is about opportunity, safety, and empowerment. For many women, reliable and safe transportation is key to accessing education, careers, and personal growth. “She Moves to Win” highlights the stories of resilient women across Ghana who are making an impact in their communities while reinforcing Bolt’s commitment to providing a safer, more inclusive ride-hailing experience.” Said Henry Whyte, Senior Operations Manager, Bolt Ghana.

“As a brand that connects people to opportunities, we believe that every woman’s journey matters. Through ‘She Moves to Win,’ we are not only celebrating women but also ensuring they have the support and recognition they deserve. This campaign aligns with our broader commitment to safety, accessibility, and economic empowerment for women in Ghana.”

The campaign invites the public to nominate and share the stories of inspiring women.

Nominations are open to women from all walks of life, entrepreneurs, students, caregivers, professionals, and more, who demonstrate resilience, ambition, and purpose.

From the submissions, five finalists will be shortlisted and their journeys will be shared widely through engaging content. The public will then vote for the most inspiring story by using special Bolt promo codes.

The campaign will culminate in a grand celebration, where the woman with the most votes will receive a gift bundle featuring products from women owned brands grand prize, while 20 additional women will be rewarded with exclusive “She Moves to Win” kits featuring essential resources to support their ambitions.

“She Moves to Win” aligns with the 2025 International Women’s Day theme, “Accelerate Action,” by transforming visibility into real-world impact. The campaign also showcases Bolt’s commitment to safety among women, by creating awareness of the safety features such as, “Share Your Ride” and in-app emergency assistance, to reinforce the importance of secure mobility for women.

By combining storytelling, community engagement, and appreciation, Bolt is taking proactive steps to support women’s mobility in Ghana, ensuring that every woman can move forward freely, safely, and successfully.

Bolt invites everyone to take part in She Moves to Win by nominating, voting, and sharing inspiring stories. To participate, visit SheMovesToWin.com and follow Bolt Ghana’s social media channels for campaign updates and stories of incredible women on the move.

About Bolt

Bolt has operations in over 50 countries and 600 cities and provides shared mobility services including ride-hailing, scooter and e-bike rental and car rental to over 200 million lifetime customers. More than 4.5 million drivers use the Bolt platform around the world. The company seeks to accelerate the transition from owned cars to shared mobility, offering better alternatives for every use case. The company’s products include ride-hailing, scooter and car rental services, food and grocery delivery and corporate mobility services.