Bolt let go off 5,000 Kenyan drivers in a period of 6 months

Over the past six months, Bolt has expelled 5,000 Kenyan drivers who failed to comply with safety regulations or have been involved in safety-related issues.

The Estonian ride-hailing company discontinued affected driver accounts following a recent directive from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) of Kenya.

In October, the NTSA asked Bolt to present a comprehensive plan addressing safety concerns raised by riders and drivers over the years, including issues regarding illegal commission charges, and also terminate its booking charge— a service fee levied directly to passengers using its platform, which sparked disagreements between drivers and customers. The directive was a pre-requisite for Bolt to renew its annual licence.

To meet this requirement, Bolt developed a safety plan and also terminated the controversial booking charge. The ride-hailing company also invested KESS20 million ($130,000) toward safety-related practices in Kenya.

Bolt’s safety measures include a random driver selfie check, rider and driver training programmes, and strict compliance enforcement with immediate consequences for violators, including permanent suspension from the platform. The company has also enhanced reporting tools to facilitate the reporting of safety concerns.

The ride-hailing company has met NTSA’s primary demands and its operating licence has been renewed for the next financial year.