Bolt offers discounted rides for voters heading to polling stations on election day.

In a move to empower Ghanaians to exercise their democratic rights, Bolt, the leading ride-hailing platform in Ghana, is offering discounted rides to facilitate easier access to polling stations during the upcoming elections on Saturday, 7th December 2024.

As part of its ongoing commitment to ensuring accessible mobility for everyone, Bolt is providing discounted rides to voters traveling to polling stations on election day, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate in this important democratic process.

To take advantage of the Election Day discount, passengers simply need to open the Bolt app, select their pickup and drop-off locations to a polling station, and enter the promo code MOVE2VOTE in the designated promo section. Once a ride is confirmed, passengers can enjoy discounted travel to their designated polling station, making it easier and more convenient to cast their vote.

“At Bolt, we believe that transportation should never be a barrier to participating in this critical democratic process. By offering discounted rides, we aim to make it easier for Ghanaians to get to their polling stations safely and on time,” said Henry Whyte, Senior Operations Manager, Bolt.

This initiative underscores Bolt’s commitment to the communities it serves. By helping Ghanaians access polling stations more easily, Bolt is playing an active role in ensuring that every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate in this vital democratic process.

