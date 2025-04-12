Bolt Records 42% Drop in Offline Trips in Ghana Following Tightened Safety Measures

Bolt Ghana has announced a 42% reduction in offline (off-app) trips across its platform, following the rollout of a series of enhanced safety measures aimed at protecting both passengers and drivers.

The decline, recorded over the past six months, reflects increased compliance with Bolt’s platform standards and signals a significant shift toward safer ride-hailing practices in the country.

The reduction is attributed to a combination of stricter enforcement protocols and targeted interventions designed to discourage off-platform transactions, a practice that circumvents in-app safety features such as GPS tracking, passenger and driver identification, and emergency support tools.

“This drop in offline trips demonstrates a growing culture of accountability and safety within Ghana’s ride-hailing ecosystem,” said Hazel May Omune, Safety Lead, Bolt Africa.

“It’s the result of deliberate actions we’ve taken behind the scenes to ensure every trip on our platform is secure, trackable, and compliant with our safety protocols.”

To achieve this progress, Bolt introduced a range of measures including a zero-tolerance policy for off-app rides, real-time trip monitoring, and automated systems that flag suspicious patterns.

Additionally, Bolt has expanded its driver training programs and intensified passenger education efforts to highlight the risks of taking rides outside the platform.

Offline trips remain a safety concern across the ride-hailing industry, particularly because they lack the protections offered by app-based services. By curbing their prevalence, Bolt is reinforcing its commitment to building a trusted, technology-driven transportation network in Ghana.

“Safety is not just a feature, it’s a mindset we are embedding across every level of our platform,” added May Omune. “We’re proud of the progress so far, but this is just the beginning. We’ll continue to work with drivers, passengers, regulators, and industry partners to raise the bar for safety in urban mobility.”

Bolt urges passengers to continue booking trips through the app to benefit from its full suite of safety tools including live GPS tracking, driver ratings, in-app SOS buttons, and 24/7 support. The company also reaffirmed its ongoing investment in technology and partnerships that promote safety, compliance, and transparency in Ghana’s ride-hailing sector.