Bolt Rewind 2024: Friday Remains the Most Popular Day for Riders in Ghana

Bolt, the leading mobility platform in Ghana, has released its Bolt Rewind 2024, revealing fascinating trends about rider and driver behavior globally and within Ghana over the past 12 months.

According to the data, Friday retained its spot as the most popular day of the week for Bolt riders in Ghana, mirroring last year’s trend. Across the country, rides frequently started from airports and restaurants, showcasing Bolt’s integral role in facilitating seamless travel and dining experiences.

A record rider completed 1,375 trips, a leap from 1,324 trips in 2023. The top driver completed 7,772 trips, reflecting dedication and the growing demand for Bolt’s services. A remarkable distance of 68.337646 km was recorded for the longest trip taken in Ghana in 2024.

Globally, the Bolt Business category showed its growing influence, with the highest number of rides taken in Bangkok, Johannesburg, and Asunción. Businesses predominantly used Bolt on Fridays, with most trips happening between 5 pm and 6 pm, underscoring the platform’s role in supporting professionals in bustling urban centers.

Henry Whyte, Senior Operations Manager, Bolt. said: “As we celebrate the end of 2024, we’d like to thank every one of our customers who took a Bolt trip with us. With this data, we can see how much our services have become part of the urban fabric in Ghana. Together with our 200 million customers and 4.5 million drivers, we look forward to a new year of taking more steps towards our mission to make cities for people, not cars in Ghana.”

Bolt’s impressive performance over the year reflects its commitment to providing safe, reliable, and efficient mobility solutions, empowering both riders and drivers while reshaping the way cities move.

About Bolt

Bolt has operations in over 50 countries and 600 cities and provides shared mobility services including ride-hailing, scooter and e-bike rental and car rental to over 200 million lifetime customers. More than 4.5 million drivers use the Bolt platform around the world.

The company seeks to accelerate the transition from owned cars to shared mobility, offering better alternatives for every use case. The company’s products include ride-hailing, scooter and car rental services, food and grocery delivery and corporate mobility services.