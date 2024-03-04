Bolt rolls safety feature to monitor stalled trips in Ghana

Bolt, Africa’s leading on-demand mobility platform, reinforces its unwavering commitment to safety with the introduction of two safety features: Trip Monitoring and Driver Alerts. These advancements underscore Bolt’s continuous efforts to prioritise safety, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers both drivers and passengers.

These newly launched features exemplify Bolt’s commitment to proactive safety measures, providing real-time support through advanced trip monitoring capabilities and insightful alerts for drivers, setting a new benchmark for secure and reliable public transport experiences.

The latest safety features, Trip Monitoring and Driver Alerts, represent a significant stride forward in the company’s ongoing commitment to passenger and driver safety. With Trip Monitoring, Bolt introduces a proactive approach by engaging with passengers and drivers in-app when a vehicle remains stationary for an extended period.

This feature not only confirms the well-being of everyone involved but also provides a quick and easy way to access emergency services or request assistance. Complementing this, the Driver Alerts feature equips drivers with valuable information about upcoming trips, ensuring they can make informed decisions, particularly in areas flagged for safety concerns. Together, these features reflect Bolt’s dedication to fostering a secure and reliable transport ecosystem for all its users.

Bolt plans to roll out even more trip safety monitoring features, including route deviation and delayed ride completion. This is all part of Bolt’s ongoing investment and upgrades to safety features on its platform, enabling more support for drivers and passengers and helping to identify and deter improper driver and passenger behaviour.

Lola Masha, Regional Manager, North and West Africa at Bolt, said: “At Bolt, safety is our top priority, and we are constantly working on new products and features to continue to improve the safety ecosystem of the Bolt app, offering drivers and passengers a high-quality ride-hailing experience. Rolling out new trip safety monitoring features, as well as driver alerts, is the latest set of upgrades to our ongoing efforts to make it possible for drivers and passengers to seek support if they ever need it.”

As an intervention to heighten safety on the platform, Bolt recently launched safety features such as the audio trip recording feature that empowers both drivers and passengers to initiate an audio recording of their trip within the Bolt app, as well as passenger verification that prompts passenger to take a selfie before they are able to place a ride-hailing order to enhance driver-passenger trust.

