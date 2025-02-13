Bolt woos its passengers with free date nights on Valentines day

This Valentine’s season, Bolt is bringing fun, romance, and humor together in an exciting new campaign in partnership with Silverbird Cinemas. With the theme “Break Up with Your Car, Not Your Date”, this initiative encourages riders to ditch the hassle of driving and let Bolt handle their ride to the perfect date night at the movies.

Running from now to 14th February, the campaign capitalises on the viral joke that some people “break up” before Valentine’s Day to avoid expenses. Instead, Bolt is playfully suggesting that people break up with their cars and enjoy a stress-free, romantic evening with their special someone.

The first 100 Bolt riders to reach Silverbird Cinemas on the evening of February 14 will enjoy free tickets to two romantic movies, along with complimentary snacks.

Leading up to Valentine’s Day, visitors at the Silverbird foyer can take part in an exciting Spin-to-Win contest for a chance to win free movie tickets and Bolt ride credits.

Senior Operations Manager at Bolt, Henry Whyte, said: “At Bolt, we celebrate love, fun, and seamless experiences. This initiative is our way of rewarding our customers while promoting stress-free commuting. We’re excited to partner with Silverbird Cinemas to make this Valentine’s Day truly special for our riders.”

Whether you’re planning a romantic evening or a fun night out, let Bolt handle the ride while you focus on creating memories with your loved one.