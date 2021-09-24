Bombali Shebora Forward initiates Golden Boot ride with a hat-trick

By: Alusine Rehme Wilson

Youngster forward Issa Balla Kamara turning out for first division side Bombali Shebora Football Club was involved in five goals in their group stage qualifier encounter played last Saturday at the Wusum Stadium.

The Eighteen years old forward whose side demolished their counterparts teddy Football Club by a final score of 6-0 in front of hundreds of spectators that witnessed the cracker at the Makeni Wusum Stadium during the 2021-2022 First Division Playoff in Bombali District League opener waited no time to set his fans celebrating as he displayed his soccer skills to renounce his readiness for the new football season.

Kamara assisted twice and netted thrice to earn a comfortable hat-trick that saw him eventually be voted man of the match. He says he’s on top of the moon for starting the season on a very high note. “I’m happy to have scored a hat-trick and assisted twice in our historic 6-0 win against Teddy Football Club,” he added.

The inform attacker told Awoko Newspaper that he is super happy to have gifted his fans with a win something he said he was sure their (Bombali Shebora football club) fans needed prior to the match.

He continued that since his three goals now puts him ahead of every other player in the tournament, he will be working harder to netting at every game to ensure he wins the golden boot while helping his team to qualify to the regional super-ten playoff and eventually journey to maiden edition of the National Super-10 Championship where he is hoping that his team (Bombali Shebora Football Club) book a ticket to the 2021-2022 Sierra Leone Premier League.