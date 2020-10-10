BONABOTO, a civil society, and advocacy group has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for approving the Gurune language to be examinable at the Junior High and Senior High Schools in Ghana.

The group comprised of citizens of Bolgatanga, Nangode, Bongo, and Tongo in the Upper East Region.

Dr Andrews Akolaa, the President of BONABOTO made the commendation in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday and said the approval by the President would help sustain the language, which is widely spoken in the region.

President Akufo-Addo interacting with the members of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs said: “One important thing is the language of instructions in basic schools in the Region.

“I have instructed the Minister of Education to work with the Ghana Education Service and the University of Education Winneba to ensure that Gurune becomes one of the languages taught and examined at the basic level in the region.”

Dr Akolaa expressed gratitude to the President for finally meeting the expectation of the people of BONABOTO, saying; “We are elated by the President’s announcement and we are most grateful to him for his generosity and leadership. We have been fighting this for almost fifteen years.”

He said, “The citizens of the BONABOTO traditional area would forever be grateful to you and they would certainly remember you.”

“We are ready with all teaching and learning materials to commence the programme. There are over 4,200 Gurune teachers trained from the University of Education and more teachers are being trained, its an opportunity for the youth who want to teach languages to enroll and be part of this success,” Dr Akolaa said.

He also expressed gratitude to the Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh for his support towards the approval of the language.