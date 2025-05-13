US inflation edged lower than anticipated in April, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising 2.3% year-over-year, slightly below forecasts of 2.4%.

However, core inflation remained stubborn at 2.8%, while monthly core prices accelerated to 0.3%, triple March’s increase. The data underscores a deepening tug-of-war between cooling headline figures and persistent underlying pressures, reinforcing the bond market’s outsized influence on economic policy.

Nigel Green, CEO of financial advisory firm deVere Group, argues that the bond market’s reaction to sticky inflation is now dictating political decisions. “This isn’t about geopolitics it’s about yields,” Green said, referencing the White House’s recent tariff reversal. On Monday, the US and China agreed to slash reciprocal duties, reducing American tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, with China cutting its levies from 125% to 10%. Green contends the move reflects efforts to avoid exacerbating inflation amid 10-year Treasury yields hovering near 4.5%, which risk tightening financial conditions further.

Markets have tempered expectations for near-term rate cuts, with services inflation and energy costs sustaining pressure on the Federal Reserve. “Trump isn’t steering markets; he’s reacting to them,” Green noted, suggesting the administration’s agenda is increasingly shaped by investor sentiment. Growth stocks face renewed headwinds as defensives and value sectors gain favor, while the dollar holds firm on expectations of prolonged higher rates.

The deVere CEO warned against excessive cash holdings, urging investors to adapt portfolios in real time. “The bond market doesn’t blink,” Green emphasized, citing the Geneva tariff deal as evidence of economic realities overriding political ambitions.

The bond market’s clout in shaping policy is not unprecedented. Historically, yield spikes have forced fiscal discipline, as seen during the 1990s deficit reductions and the 2013 “taper tantrum.” Today, with US debt surpassing $35 trillion, sensitivity to borrowing costs has intensified. Analysts note that while the tariff truce may ease short-term inflation risks, structural pressures from housing to healthcare keep the Fed’s hawkish tilt intact. As elections approach, the administration’s capacity to fund ambitious spending pledges hinges on maintaining bond market confidence, a dynamic likely to constrain populist agendas globally.