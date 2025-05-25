Bond Market Emerges as Key Check on U.S. Fiscal Policy Amid Rising Debt Concerns

The U.S. bond market is signaling growing skepticism toward current fiscal policies as Treasury yields surge and credit rating downgrades mount, according to Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory firm deVere Group.

Green argues that investor reactions—not political opposition—are delivering the most consequential pushback against policies perceived as fiscally unsustainable, including tax cuts and rising public debt.

Yields on 30-year U.S. Treasuries recently surpassed 5%, reflecting dwindling demand and heightened risk perceptions. This follows Moody’s decision to strip the U.S. of its last remaining Aaa credit rating, joining Fitch and S&P in downgrading the nation’s debt outlook. Green attributes the trend to a “breakdown of trust” in policymakers, noting that projected U.S. debt could reach 134% of GDP within a decade. “Investors are effectively saying: We don’t believe you anymore,” he stated.

The fiscal strain is already translating into broader economic impacts. Weak demand at a recent 20-year Treasury auction and simultaneous declines in stocks and bonds underscore investor anxiety. Green warns that higher borrowing costs will ripple through mortgages, business loans, and government debt, increasing financial pressures on households.

Despite these risks, Green suggests the bond market could force policy adjustments. He cites April’s abrupt reversal of tariffs after a yield spike as evidence that market reactions sometimes prompt swift changes. “This administration is hurtling toward a fiscal cliff with no plan,” Green said, emphasizing that bond markets—now demanding higher premiums to hold U.S. debt—are the “only mechanism left” to pressure fiscal discipline.

The critique centers on President Trump’s recent tax bill, which combines targeted cuts for voters with vague deficit-reduction pledges. Green labels it “economic populism dressed up as policy,” arguing it ignores long-term debt sustainability. With Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent absent from domestic negotiations, Green warns that dwindling investor confidence could exacerbate fiscal challenges.

As Senate negotiations loom in June, the coming weeks will test whether policymakers heed market warnings or deepen fiscal imbalances. “The U.S. built its financial supremacy on trust and predictability,” Green concluded. “That trust is cracking.”