The residents of Bongberi in the Varempere Electoral Area in the Wa West District, have appealed to the government to consider providing the community with a health facility to enable them have easy and timely access to health care services.



The people said they had to trek a long distance and cross waters before they could access healthcare at Piise in the Sigri Electoral Area.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Bongberi, Madam Yaa Suuri noted that pregnant women sometimes delivered on their way to a health facility, while others delivered at home.

“When you are pregnant in the rainy season you cannot go to the health centre. When you deliver in the house they will carry you and the baby to the health centre and the nurses will still charge your husband to pay money,” she said.

“When my brother’s wife was to deliver in the rainy season the husband carried her on the head to the health centre at Dorimon.

This is a very big worry to us. If we had a health facility here, our pregnant women and children will have easy access to health care services,” Madam Suuri explained.

She therefore appealed to the government and other benevolent organisations and individuals to come to their aid by providing them with a health facility to help reduce their plight in accessing health care services.

Mr Daniel Yanye, another resident of the community, told the GNA that pregnant women sometimes lose their unborn children because they were unable to attend antenatal care services as well as skill delivery.

He therefore said having a health facility at Bongberi will help reduce the health challenges of the people at the community as well as other adjoining communities such as Losse and Sigri Communities.