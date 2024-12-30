Bongo Chief Urges Traditional Leaders to Unite and End the Bawku Chieftaincy Conflict

Naba Baba Salifu Atamale, the Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional Area in Ghana’s Upper East Region, has made an impassioned call to traditional leaders across the country to unite in resolving the long-standing Bawku chieftaincy conflict.

Speaking at the Gbewa Homing Festival in Nalerigu, organized by the Mamprugu Youth Association (MAYA) on 21 December 2024, Atamale appealed to influential leaders such as the Nayiri, the Ya-Naa, the Bimbila Naa, and the Yagbon-wura to take decisive action toward ending the violence that has plagued the Bawku area.

The festival, held at the Naa Sherigah Sports Centre, provided a platform for the paramount chief to chair the event and voice his deep concerns over the escalating conflict. “We have to talk about the need for peace,” Atamale stressed, emphasizing the critical role peace plays in fostering development. “Without peace, there can never be any meaningful development, so let us eschew peace and make sure we develop,” he said.

The Bawku chieftaincy dispute, which has raged for years, has led to significant loss of life, displacement of families, destruction of property, and disruption of education. Schools have been closed, and students are unable to learn, further deepening the crisis. Recent escalations have only worsened the situation, with more bloodshed adding to the already overwhelming suffering of the people.

In his address, Atamale made a direct appeal to the traditional authorities within the Gbewa fraternity, calling on them to come together and address the root causes of the conflict. “The problem I am talking about is the Bawku conflict. I want to use this opportunity to appeal to my father, the Nayiri, Ndan Ya-Naa, Bimbila Naa [and] Yagbon-wura to put their heads together and find a lasting solution,” he said.

The paramount chief stressed that the instability in Bawku is not just a local issue but affects the entire Gbewa fraternity, urging his fellow leaders to rise to the occasion. “If there is no peace in Bawku, then please, we don’t equally have peace wherever we are,” Atamale warned.

His call to action comes at a pivotal moment, as the people of Bawku desperately yearn for stability to rebuild their community and focus on development. Atamale remains hopeful that the unified efforts of the Gbewa fraternity’s leaders will help restore peace and offer a brighter future for a region long overshadowed by conflict. The success of this initiative could provide a critical opportunity for healing and progress in a community that has endured much hardship.