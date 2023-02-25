Bongo Hospital Nurses support colleague

Nurses and Midwives at the Bongo District Hospital in Upper East Region have presented GHȻ4000.00 cash to Madam Alice Akurigo, a nurse at the Hospital whose house was razed by fire.

Mr Dickson Baba Nsoh, Nurses and Midwives Manager of the Hospital, who led a team of Ward Managers and some nurses to present the cash, said the gesture was contributions from the nurses and midwives’ fraternity in the Hospital to support their colleague.

He said staff of the Hospital, especially nurses and midwives, had over the years lived in unity, and showed love, compassion and supported each other in times of need.

He said even though the gesture might not be enough to cater for the cost of damage, “We hope that this token would support you to cater for your basic needs, and also demonstrate to you that you belong to a larger family.”

Mr Nsoh said the victim officially informed leadership of their “Mother Association,” the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) and called on them to fast-track processes and come to the aid of Madam Akurigo.

“We want to use this opportunity to call on the GRNMA, and to say that one of us is in dire need of support, and by whatever means should support the victim.

“The rains will soon set in, and so we want to appeal to the Association and individuals to come and support our colleague,” the Nurses and Midwives Manager appealed.

He noted that management of the Hospital was officially informed of the plight of the victim and hoped for a favourable respond.

Madam Akurigo thanked the Nursing and Midwifery Administration of the Hospital and her colleagues for the love and show of concern, “In fact, I am speechless, but all the same, I thank you all for the support.”

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) contacted the Regional Chairman of the GRNMA, Mr Thomas Lambon on the plight of the nurse, he said the Association was officially informed, about the plight of the member.

“We have received her documents and forwarded same to national Office, for consideration” the Regional Chairman said.