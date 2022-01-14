Bongo-Soe gets 25-bed hospital

The people of Bongo-Soe, a suburb of the Bongo District of the Upper East Region, have received a 25-bed hospital to promote healthcare delivery.

The facility, valued at GHC10 million, was constructed by the Savannah Cultural Foundation, a local Non-Governmental Organisation.

It has an Outpatient Department (OPD), four consulting rooms, pharmacy, injection room, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), general administration unit, a doctor’s resting room, three wards, and two washrooms.

Mr Emmanuel Ayire Adongo, the Chief Executive Officer of the NGO, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the handing over, said the facility was to facilitate access to quality healthcare in the community and beyond.

He said maternal and neonatal mortality continued to be a challenge in the country and the Upper East Region was not an exception.

He expressed the hope that the facility would contribute to addressing the challenge.

“We have situations where a mother in an attempt to give birth lose her life and this necessitated the construction of the hospital as a contribution to addressing these socio-economic development indices,” Mr Adongo said.

He said the Foundation was working in collaboration with health experts and partners locally and in the diaspora, such as the United States of America, Germany and Ukraine, to help develop the hospital into a specialised facility in the future comprising research centre, teaching hospital, and nursing and midwifery training school.

Dr Kofi Asare-Ansah, the Medical Director of the hospital, said the facility was a dream come true after years of hard work, determination, perseverance, and focus.

It will help provide healthcare to the people and contribute to achieving the sustainable development goals, especially Goal Three, which puts emphasis on attaining quality healthcare for all by 2030.

Dr Albert Kitcher, a board member of the hospital, expressed joy at the facility, of which stakeholders galvanized diverse experiences from all facets of the health sector to ensure the health needs of the people were met.