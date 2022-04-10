Bonheur Rice Not On Ghana Market – FDA Refutes Claims

There is no evidence to suggest that Bonheur Rice is on the Ghanaian market, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has said.

“Following recent social media posts on Bonheur Rice, the Food and Drugs Authority has carried out extensive market surveillance, including border post checks on the matter,” it said

The FDA in a post on Facebook, says, there is no such product in the country, adding, “We can also confirm that the product is not registered in Ghana”.

It said the Authority in conjunction with other agencies would continue to monitor the situation.

It advised the public to report to any of their offices across the country for any observation made on this issue for further investigations.