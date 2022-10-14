Boni Faas Shares intriguing visuals for ‘Black Rose’

Sint Maarten Artist under the imprint of Universal Music Africa Boni Faas has released the official video for “Black Rose“.

Though the artist had been labeled as (Afro-Pop) that doesn’t stop him from creating other genres of music to spice up his art more. Because he doesn’t want to be limited to the music industry. He always had a love for Hip-hop, and R&B music. Boni grows up listening to Hip-hop, that’s his culture.

Speaking on Black Rose, Boni Faas said, “I write “Black Rose” 4 years ago when I find myself lost in a dark world and can’t see the light. devastating, and weak seem like this person chain me, Feel like there was no hope for my future. All I ever wanted is for someone to reach his hand to rescue me from this DARK WORLD with a “Black Rose” I don’t want to fade away without finding my true purpose in life. Please Help!

We all have this demon inside of us speaking into our minds to make bad decisions so that we can regret making them.

My deep message in “Black Rose” comes through that in our sometimes torn-asunder world full of challenges and struggles, there is still room for hope, happiness, and living beyond just surviving, all as symbolized by the black rose.“

The artist recently released “Tik Tok pon it” which gained traction from music takers. The artistic representation of the black rose is super creative and evidently well thought through too, and listening to the lyrics telling this story and the Devil of the world, this hip-hop/R&B track is an excellent “first impression” for me. The visual depicting this hellish imagery works well too, and my ability to perform such a compelling single on-screen show.