Bono Assembly Staff Advised To Pursue Further Studies

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has advised staff of the Municipal/District Assemblies to further their education to be more relevant in the modern work environment.

She said the staff ought to learn new things to broaden their scope of knowledge to be innovative to come up with initiatives and strategies to improve work productivity at the assemblies.

Madam Owusu-Banahene gave the advice when she addressed the staff of the Jaman South Municipal Assembly at Drobo, as part of her day’s working tour of the municipality.

She urged the heads of departments and agencies in the municipality to also encourage and motivate their subordinates to work harder for development to thrive in the municipality.

Madam Owusu-Banahene tasked the Assembly to be innovative in revenue mobilization and improve on the Assembly’s internally generated fund (IGF), saying, without the IGF, development by the assemblies would be at a standstill.

Mr Andrews Bediako, the Jaman South Municipal Chief Executive commended the staff for their contribution towards the Assembly’s successful implementation of government’s policies and programmes, saying because of their dedication to work there was smooth progress in the Municipality.

Mr Bediako later led Madam Owusu-Banahene to inspect the progress of works concerning some on-going projects in the Municipality.

The projects included an Astroturf pitch being funded by the Middle Belt Development Authority at Faaman and the Municipal Police headquarters, which is about 95 percent complete at Drobo, the Municipal capital.

The rest were a 400-bed capacity Girl’s Dormitory project for the Drobo Senior High School which is about 80 percent complete and being funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund.