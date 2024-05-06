Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions teachers union issue ultimatum to Ghana government

Teacher unions in the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions have set a deadline for the government of Ghana to address their conditions of service by May 13, 2024.

The unions, comprising of the following, Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), have voiced their dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of negotiations regarding key issues such as deprived area allowances and adjustments to continuous development allowances.

At a joint press conference held today at the GNAT Hall in Sunyani, Nana John Owusu Mensah, 1st National Trustee of GNAT, emphasized the urgency of the situation, citing escalating tensions within the labour sector.

He stressed the importance of prompt action from the government to prevent any disruptions to the education system.

Nana Owusu-Mensah highlighted the disparity between the government’s priorities, such as negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance, and the teachers’ priorities.

He asserted that teachers deserve fair compensation for their essential role in the Ghana’s development.

Addressing concerns about the financial burden on teachers due to taxes, Nana Owusu-Mensah emphasized the need for the government to allocate sufficient resources to meet teachers’ demands.

Despite initially presenting seventeen different allowances, the unions have narrowed their focus to four in light of the economic challenges faced by the country.

The unions expressed disappointment with the government’s approach to negotiations regarding their working conditions during a previous statement issued on April 15. With the May 13 deadline looming, they are calling on the government to prioritize their concerns and take swift action to address their grievances