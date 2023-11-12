Bono East NDC Lauds JM, Lordina’s Support For Flood Victims

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Her Excellency Lordina Mahama, have extended their support to the flood victims in the Bono East Region by donating relief items. This generous gesture has provided a glimmer of hope for the affected communities during these challenging times.

The recent spillage of the Akosombo Dam impacted four districts in the Bono East Region, namely Sene East, Sene West, Pru East, and Kintampo North. A total of 111 communities were affected, with 6,631 individuals bearing the brunt of the devastating floods.

Former President Mahama and his wife demonstrated this exemplary leadership by swiftly responding to the crisis and providing relief items and aid. Their commitment to coordinating resources and assistance has played a crucial role in helping the affected communities recover and rebuild.

The Bono East Regional Secretariat, along with the entire National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Bono East, in a press statement, expressed their sincere appreciation to the former President and his wife for their unwavering support.

The donated items, which include essential supplies such as rice, cooking oil, mackerel, tin tomatoes, bottled water, mosquito nets, sandals, used clothing, and brand-new store shirts, will undoubtedly make a significant difference in the lives of those who have lost so much.

“This act of generosity reaffirms the Mahamas’ dedication to the well-being of Ghanaian citizens and emphasizes the importance of unity and solidarity in times of crisis. Their compassionate response has brought hope to those affected by the recent floods in Bono East” said the Regional Chairman of the NDC, Unas Owusu

After receiving the items from the National Chairman, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who presented the items on behalf of the former first family, the Regional Chairman, Unas Owusu in an interview reiterated that the impact of Mr John and Lordina Mahama’s kindness and generosity will not be forgotten and that the affected communities are immensely grateful for the positive difference they have made in their lives. He indicated Mahama’s leadership serves as a beacon of hope during these challenging times. Mr Unas Owusu used the opportunity to plead with other stakeholders such as; NGOs, opinion leaders and all well to do Ghanaians to extend a helping hand to the affected communities; for there is more blessing in giving than receiving.

The former President and Former First Lady’s support is greatly appreciated, and their continued dedication to making Bono East and Ghana a better place for all is eagerly anticipated.

Furthermore, the efforts of National Chairman, Chairman General Asiedu Nkatiah, in presenting the relief items on behalf of the former first family, are acknowledged and commended. His time, commitment, and encouragement to those affected have been invaluable.

The coordinated efforts of the various committees involved in the distribution of these items also deserve recognition. Their tireless work ensures that aid reaches those in need promptly and efficiently.

As the affected communities strive to rebuild their lives, the support and solidarity shown by Former President John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama will serve as a lasting reminder that compassion and unity can overcome even the most challenging of times..