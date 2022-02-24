Bono East NHIS attained 96 percent of membership coverage in 2021

The Bono East Regional Office of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) attained 96 per cent active membership of expected coverage in 2021 operational year.

Mr George Opong Danquah, the Regional Director of National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), announced this at the Scheme’s annual performance review meeting at Techiman.

It created a platform to identify and correct lapses during the year to chart a new course for better performance for the provision of quality health care system.

Mr Danquah said despite the achievement of its target, efforts were being made to ensure registration of all residents in the region to contribute to sustainable quality human resources for the country.

He commended particularly, the government, for providing the necessary logistics that aided the Scheme to achieve its target, citing among others that the government provided funding for payment of claims to the Service Providers, which had been a major challenge that hitherto impeded the efforts of the scheme to progress.

Mr Danquah urged clients and the general public to channel their grievances about the Scheme to its district and regional offices for redress.

He also assured that the Management of the Scheme would not hesitate to prosecute any Service Provider who might indulge in extortion through illegal and unapproved payments from clients.

Mr Kwasi Alhassan, the Regional Manager in-charge of Operations, in a presentation, said the Scheme had planned to reach out to new, under-served and unreachable areas in the region for the enrollment of everyone on the Scheme.