The Bono East Regional Coordinating Council on Wednesday opened a Book of Condolence for former President Jerry John Rawlings to enable the chiefs and people of the Region to express their sympathies.

Mr Kofi Amoakohene, Bono East Regional Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Atebubu-Amantin, Mr Martin Oti-Gyarko, Deputy Bono East Regional Minister, and MP for Techiman North, and Mr George Padmore Mensah, the Regional Coordinating Director, have so far signed.

Several chiefs in the Region, led by Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese the V, President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of Yeji Traditional Area, had arrived at the RCC to sign, as at the time of filing this report.

Religious leaders including the Catholic Bishop of the Techiman Diocese, Bishop Dominic Nyarko Yeboah, Apostle Peter Agyei, the Chairman of the Techiman branch of the Christian Council of Churches, and Abudulaih Mahamud, the Bono East Regional Chief Imam were also present to sign.

Representatives of political parties including the New Patriotic Party, National Democratic Congress, Progressive Peoples Party, Ghana Union Movement, Convention People’s Party, and the Peoples National Convention were also sighted.

The Ghana News Agency learnt that various heads of department, the Regional Security Council, and the public were expected to sign the book by Friday Nov. 20.