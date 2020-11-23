Mrs Effua Amuah, the Bono East Regional Director of Education has inaugurated a-30-member advocacy taskforce to promote retention rate in basic schools on when they resume next year.

The taskforce will ensure that all school-going age children in the region are enrolled and retained in schools to improve on education in the region.

Speaking at a ceremony held at Nkoranza, Mrs Amuah said the formation of the taskforce was necessary because pupils and students had stayed home for a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this might affect school enrolment in the next academic year.

She said so the taskforce would intensify advocacy campaign to whip the interest of parents towards education of their children and ensure they go to school.

Mrs. Amuah commended members of the taskforce for availing themselves to the task ahead, and urged them to intensify the campaign in the rural communities to achieve the desired results.

Mr. James Obeng, the Programme Officer of the Girls’ Education Unit at the Ghana Education Service, said it was a policy that pregnant girls and teenage mothers were re-admitted in schools, and called on schools heads to comply.

In a related development the education directorate has organized a two-day training workshop to prepare the taskforce adequately for the task ahead of them.

Mrs. Euphemia Dzathor, a Development Consultant, and a facilitator, called on community leaders such as assembly members, chiefs and queens, as well as religious and civil society organizations to support the taskforce in their work to help control the school dropout rate in the region.